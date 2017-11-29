Decrease of interest rates boosted real estate market – banker

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. According to Ameriabank Retail Banking executive Arman Barseghyan, the decrease of interest rates will positively affect the activeness in the real estate market, and liquidity will also increase.

Speaking to a live audience on Facebook, he said transactions in the real estate market have already increased.

He said businessmen have begun viewing real estate prices not only in terms of potential growth, but specifically what cash income it generates. The income being the rent fee, is combined with the loan interest rate. The more the interest rates decrease, the more additional demand it can create for real estate, because certain investments in the field become more beneficial.