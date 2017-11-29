LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-11-17
LONDON, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 28 November:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.49% to $2113.50, copper price down by 1.34% to $6827.00, lead price down by 0.49% to $2455.00, nickel price down by 1.59% to $11470.00, tin price up by 0.23% to $19520.00, zinc price down by 0.97% to $3156.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 7.03% to $68500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
