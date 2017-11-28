Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 November

Putin receives Yuri Khachaturov in Kremlin


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin received Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Yuri Khachaturo, ARMENPRESS reports Kremlin’s official website informs.

This is the first meeting of Yuri Khachaturov with Putin as CSTO Secretary General.

The summit of the CSTO member states will take place in Minsk on November 30. Khachaturov pays visits to member states ahead of the summit.

Khachaturov was appointed CSTO Secretary General on April 14, 2017 for 3-year term.



