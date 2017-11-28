Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 November

Opening of first stage of Meghri’s free trade zone scheduled on December 15


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia Suren Karayan visited Meghri free trade zone. ARMENPRESS reports the Minister toured around accompanied by Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister of Armenia Gagik Martirosyan, architectures and constructors.

Suren Karayan got acquainted with the construction works of the first stage of Meghri free trade zone and the existing problems, giving adequate instructions on site. The works are in the completion phase. The opening of the first stage of Meghri’s free trade zone is scheduled on December 15.



