Conductor Constantine Orbelian pretends to Grammy

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Famous Armenian conductor Constantine Orbelian has been included in the Nominees List of the 60th GRAMMY Awards, ARMEENPRESS reports the list is published in the website of “Grammy”.

Dmitri Hvorostovsky and Constantine Orbelian have been nominated for Best Classical Solo Vocal Album for “Sviridov: Russia Cast Adrift” song.

The awarding ceremony will take place on January 28, 2018 in New York.