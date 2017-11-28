Conductor Constantine Orbelian pretends to Grammy
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Famous Armenian conductor Constantine Orbelian has been included in the Nominees List of the 60th GRAMMY Awards, ARMEENPRESS reports the list is published in the website of “Grammy”.
Dmitri Hvorostovsky and Constantine Orbelian have been nominated for Best Classical Solo Vocal Album for “Sviridov: Russia Cast Adrift” song.
The awarding ceremony will take place on January 28, 2018 in New York.
- 21:21 Putin receives Yuri Khachaturov in Kremlin
- 21:12 Opening of first stage of Meghri’s free trade zone scheduled on December 15
- 19:17 Conductor Constantine Orbelian pretends to Grammy
- 19:08 Sharmazanov assesses heroic participation of Armenian people in victory of Great Patriotic War indubitable
- 18:17 Armenia has all opportunities and rights to use development potentials emerging from both Russia and EU – high ranking Russian ruling party representative
- 18:15 President Sargsyan receives Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif
- 17:56 Armenia ready to raise trade turnover between Armenia and Iran to new level – Armenian Premier receives Iranian FM
- 17:36 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 28-11-17
- 17:33 Asian Stocks down - 28-11-17
- 17:09 Artsakh President Sahakyan visits Hadrut region
- 16:29 President Sargsyan awards 10 Artsakh war volunteers with Gratitude Medal
- 16:19 E-declaration of products to be initiated from 2020 in EEU
- 16:01 There is no obstacle for developing relations between Armenia and Iran – FM Mohammad Javad Zarif
- 15:47 President Sargsyan signs law adopted by Parliament
- 15:46 Body of soldier transferred to Azerbaijan under mediation of ICRC
- 15:20 President Sargsyan bestows high state awards to several Artsakh war volunteers
- 14:53 President Sargsyan participates in session dedicated to 10th anniversary of establishment of Special Investigation Service
- 14:15 Syunik FEZ to contribute to strengthening economic ties with Iran: Armenian-Iranian business forum kicks off
- 13:58 Iran draws special significance to comprehensive cooperation with Armenia – minister Zarif
- 13:56 Iran-Armenia relations dynamically developed over past 25 years, says Armenian FM
- 13:49 Armenia to transfer body of soldier to Azerbaijan after discovery
- 13:10 DFA presents concepts for Noah ethnographic district to experts
- 13:06 Vice Speaker of Armenian Parliament receives German Ambassador
- 12:26 Iran highly appreciates political and economic relations with Armenia
- 12:14 Armenian-Russian relations bear a truly allied nature, says Vice Speaker Sharmazanov
- 12:00 Great white shark attacks Armenian man in California’s Monterey Bay
- 11:23 Ex military commander Samvel Babayan sentenced to 6 years for arms trafficking
- 10:19 Trump, Macron discuss Syria during phone talk
- 10:08 European Stocks down - 27-11-17
- 10:07 US stocks - 27-11-17
- 10:02 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-11-17
- 10:01 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 27-11-17
- 09:58 Oil Prices Down - 27-11-17
- 09:51 Armenia re-elected to UNESCO committee for protection of cultural values during armed conflicts
- 09:50 Water tariff increase to be subsidized in 2018
19:15, 11.24.2017
Viewed 7467 times Historic document: Armenia and European Union sign Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement
10:28, 11.27.2017
Viewed 5756 times Vatican releases special postage stamp depicting Pope Francis and Armenian Genocide Memorial behind him
15:31, 11.21.2017
Viewed 2282 times Belarus’ parliamentarians visit Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
20:43, 11.23.2017
Viewed 2251 times President Sargsyan presents perspectives of Armenia-EU cooperation development to European Friends of Armenia
11:00, 11.21.2017
Viewed 2207 times Chess GM Aronian’s wife appointed advisor to Prime Minister