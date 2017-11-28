Sharmazanov assesses heroic participation of Armenian people in victory of Great Patriotic War indubitable

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliamentary delegation led by Vice Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov visited Piskaryovskoye Memorial Cemetery on November 28.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, the Vice Speaker of the Armenian parliament put a wreath on the monument eternalizing the memory of the victims of Leningrad Blockade during the years of the Great Patriotic War and paid tribute to the memory of the innocent victims. The Armenian parliamentarians also laid flowers on the monument eternalizing the memory of the Armenians who sacrificed their lives for the defense of Leningrad.

The members of the delegation highlighted the contribution of the Armenian people to the victory in the Great Patriotic War. Eduard Sharmazanov particularly noted, “The victory in the Great Patriotic War is not only the greatest victory of our friendly Russian people, but also of the Armenian people. Hundreds of thousands of Armenians left for the front line during the first days of the war. I am the grandson of Soviet soldier Petros Avagyan, who voluntarily left for the front line and I am proud that my grandfather was among those who shaped the heroic victory of Stalingrad. Thousands of Armenians defended Leningrad from fascism. The skies of Leningrad was defended by Nelson Stepanyan, the sea - by Admiral Isakov, Hermitage – by Hovsep Orbeli, and the cultural life – by Vahram papazyan. The contribution of hero Armenians in overcoming the Leningrad Blockade and in victory of Great Patriotic War is indubitable”.