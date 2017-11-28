Armenia has all opportunities and rights to use development potentials emerging from both Russia and EU – high ranking Russian ruling party representative  

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The document signed between Armenia and the EU clearly states that the agreements reached between the sides can in no way be an obstacle for already existing agreements, ARMENPRESS reports deputy secretary of United Russia Party’s general council Sergey Zheleznyak said. He participated in a round-table in Armenia initiated by the Republican Party of Armenia and the United Russia Party in the sidelines of which he referred to the signing of Armenia-EU agreement on November 24. On November 27 he was received by President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan during which the sides discussed the issue.

“Russia takes the principle of maximal cooperation as a ground, and Armenia, as any sovereign state, has all the opportunities and rights to use the development potential emerging from both Russia and EU”, he said.

Armenia and EU signed the CEPA on November 24 in Brussels in the presence of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan and President of the European Council Donald Tusk. The document was signed by Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.