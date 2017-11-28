Armenia ready to raise trade turnover between Armenia and Iran to new level – Armenian Premier receives Iranian FM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan received on November 28 the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, greeting the guest the Premier noted that Armenia-Iran relations are on a high level, and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two states is marked this year. According to the Head of the Executive, despite the fact that a lot has been done, there are a lot of joint achievements, there is still much to be done. Karen Karapetyan particularly noted that being neighboring friendly countries, Armenia and Iran have great potential to develop trade and economic partnership and despite this year’s increase in export-import, the current indicators do not reflect the real potential for the development of bilateral economic relations. “I am very happy Armenian-Iranian business forum opened in Yerevan today, while the session of the Armenian-Iranian intergovernmental joint commission is scheduled in December. In October I had a rather promising visit to Iran and we reached agreements over developing partnership in various fields. The Government of Armenia is extremely interested and is ready to raise trade turnover to a new level”, Karen Karapetyan said.

Conveying the warm greetings of First Vice President of Iran Eshaq Jahangiri to the Armenian Premier, FM Zarif noted, “Your visit to Iran was very important and was a success. We perceive Armenia as a good neighbor. Our relations have a much longer history than 25 years, and those relations are a valuable capital for the two states, from which we should be able to derive benefits”. Mohammad Javad Zarif shared the opinion with the Armenian Premier that the current situation of the bilateral economic relations does not correspond to the high level of Armenian-Iranian political dialogue and Iran is also interested in activation of economic relations with friendly Armenia.

The Armenian Premier and the Iranian FM discussed issues related to the cooperation in the sidelines of the free trade zone to be opened in Meghri in December. Karen Karapetyan noted that considering the tax privileges granted to business and those special regimes that Armenia possesses with different institutions and countries, the free trade zone will be a good platform for businessmen from Armenia, Iran and the third countries. Mohammad Javad Zarif noted that the Iranian side is interested in the soon opening of Meghri free trade zone and is ready for cooperation in that format.

The sides also exchanged views on cooperation in energy sphere, both in bilateral and multilateral formats.

Premier Karapetyan thanked the Iranian authorities for the careful attitude towards Armenian monuments in Iran and conveyed his warm greetings to First Vice President of Iran Eshaq Jahangiri.