Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 28-11-17

YEREVAN, 28 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 28 November, USD exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 484.21 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.84 drams to 575.77 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 8.30 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.28 drams to 644.14 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 70.16 drams to 20158.63 drams. Silver price вup by 0.80 drams to 266.21 drams. Platinum price вup by 203.58 drams to 14758.19 drams.