28 November

Artsakh President Sahakyan visits Hadrut region


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan visited Hadrut region on November 28 and viewed the process of several agricultural programs, the President’s Office told ARMENPRESS.

President Sahakyan attached importance to the coordinated implementation of the works and issued specific instructions to officials.



