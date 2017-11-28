Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 November

President Sargsyan awards 10 Artsakh war volunteers with Gratitude Medal


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan awarded a group of volunteers of the Artsakh liberation war with medals for the dedication to defending the borders of the homeland, reports Armenpress.

10 volunteers have been awarded with a Medal of Gratitude by the President.

The President handed over the awards during the event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the 5th motor-rifle volunteer brigade, which had significant contribution in the victories in the Artsakh liberation war.



