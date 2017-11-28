There is no obstacle for developing relations between Armenia and Iran – FM Mohammad Javad Zarif 

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. From the proclamation of Armenia’s independence up to today the relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran have recorded a dynamic growth, and as two neighbors there is no obstacle for the development of relations between the two countries, Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said at the opening ceremony of the Armenian-Iranian business forum in Yerevan, reports Armenpress.

“I am very happy to have this opportunity to meet with the business representatives of Armenia and Iran. I want to state that the relations between Armenia and Iran have a centuries-old history, and we are happy that Armenians have also selected Iran as their country and today they are our very warm and good citizens. We didn’t spare any efforts in the defense field and even during the Iran-Iraqi war people were killed. Armenians are also leading citizens in the economic field”, the FM said.

According to him, the governments of the two countries should create favorable conditions for the development of relations between the two peoples, scientists and businessmen. “We have worked on creating political and legal infrastructures for the cooperation, and the documents, which should have been signed between the two states aimed at facilitating investments, trade turnover, are already signed”, the Iranian minister said, adding that the key goal is the development of economic relations, and the private sector plays vital role here.

“I am happy that the two countries have potential for the cooperation. Iran recorded a key progress in science and innovative technologies: it is among the world’s leading countries in this field”, he said, adding that the two countries can really have a mutually beneficial cooperation in the energy field. He also emphasized the fields of agriculture and livestock.

The Iranian FM also touched upon the creation of joint factories, assuring that the Iranian side can provide the raw material, and the final stage of the process, meaning, the production part can be provided by Armenia, and then the products can be exported to other countries. “In order to implement this project we should be able to use the opportunities of the free economic zone”, he said, adding that Iran is holding talks with the EAEU.