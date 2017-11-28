Body of soldier transferred to Azerbaijan under mediation of ICRC

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Under the mediation of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) Armenia Office the body of soldier has been transferred to the Azerbaijani side, Zara Amatuni, communications officer at the ICRC Armenia, told Armenpress. “By the mediation of the Red Cross the body of the soldier has been handed over to the Azerbaijani side”, she said.

On November 23 the Armenian defense ministry released a statement according to which the Armenian military discovered the body of an Azerbaijani soldier in the morning of November 23 outside a military position stationed in the south-eastern section of the Armenian state border. The body was found in the neutral zone. According to intelligence, the dead soldier is a captain, company commander of the Azerbaijani military, who escaped a military base after a crime. The Armenian defense ministry expressed readiness to hand over the body of the soldier to Azerbaijan with mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross.