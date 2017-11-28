President Sargsyan signs law adopted by Parliament
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. President Serzh Sargsyan on November 28 signed the law adopted by the Parliament, press service of the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
The law concerns exempting the import of exclusively military equipment from the VAT for the Armenian Armed Forces within the frames of the inter-state (inter-governmental) agreements between Armenia and other states.
