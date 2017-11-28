President Sargsyan participates in session dedicated to 10th anniversary of establishment of Special Investigation Service

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan on November 28 participated in the solemn session dedicated to the 10th anniversary of establishment of the Special Investigation Service which was chaired by Head of the Service Vahram Shahinyan, press service of the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

In his remarks Vahram Shahinyan summarized the activities conducted for the establishment and development of the structure over the past 10 years, the most significant achievements and the existing problems, the works carried out aimed at increasing the quality and effectiveness of preliminary investigation, the cooperation with other law enforcement agencies in fight against crime, as well as the personnel and structural changes.

President Sargsyan congratulated the employees of the Special Investigation Service on the jubilee, wished a productive work and good service. In his speech the President touched upon the new tasks set before the Service on the way of transitioning to a new public administration system after the Constitutional changes and the upcoming steps on several directions, stating that one of the main goals of the Constitutional changes was the need to guarantee the rule of law, and the Service has a special mission on implementing this Constitutional requirement.

During the session the President handed over a state award to one of the Service employees for the contribution to strengthening the legal system and legality. The President noted that there are also other distinguished people in the Service who carry out their work with dedication and great responsibility, and their value will be appreciated during the course of time.

The President’s full speech will be available later.