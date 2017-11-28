Iran draws special significance to comprehensive cooperation with Armenia – minister Zarif

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian held a meeting on November 28 with Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Yerevan.

During the meeting Nalbandian welcomed Mr. Zarif and mentioned that friendly, multifaceted and mutually beneficial relations exist between Armenia and Iran, which are based on the centuries of friendship between the two peoples.

Thanking for the invitation and warm reception, the Iranian FM said that his country attaches special significance to comprehensive partnership with Armenia, and expressed certainty that high-level mutual visits enable to strengthen and enhance those relations.

The Iranian minister expressed gratitude for the condolences and solidarity from Armenia for the deadly recent earthquake in Iran.

Both sides mentioned that during the 25th year of establishing diplomatic ties, the Armenian-Iranian relations have dynamically developed, by including new fields.

The sides noted that tourism volumes have greatly increased since the visa waiver of last year.

The ministers discussed issues related to boosting bilateral commercial cooperation, and exchanged ideas over the upcoming 15th session of the intergovernmental committee in Yerevan next year.

Mr. Zarif mentioned that a large group of businessmen are included in his delegation to take part in the Armenian-Iranian business forum.

Nalbandian and Zarif touched upon the establishment of the EEU-Iran cooperation.

The sides also discussed the implementation of the agreement over the Iran Nuclear Deal, which Armenia supports.

Minister Nalbandian briefed his Iranian counterpart on the joint efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries for the exclusively peaceful settlement of the NK conflict – by appreciating Iran’s balanced and principled stance on the matter, based on international rights.

Nalbandian and Zarif participated in the opening of the Armenian-Iranian business forum later in the day.