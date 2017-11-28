Iran-Armenia relations dynamically developed over past 25 years, says Armenian FM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Since the liberalization of visa regime with Iran the tourism volumes have significantly increased in Armenia, Edward Nalbandian – Armenian foreign minister, said during a joint press conference with Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif in Yerevan, reports Armenpress.

“In the 25th anniversary of relations established between Armenia and Iran it can be stated the relations of the two countries have dynamically developed covering new spheres. We understand that there is a great potential, and we are inclined to deepen, expand and strengthen it by joint efforts”, the Armenian FM said, adding that during today’s meeting with his Iranian counterpart they have discussed the implementation process of agreements reached between the leaders of the two countries.

According to FM Nalbandian, the cooperation between the two countries is thorough and includes economic, cultural, environmental, cultural and a number of other fields. “There are several energy, infrastructure projects, as well as in the transportation field”, Nalbandian said, stating that the meeting agenda focused on issues aimed at boosting the economic cooperation.

“The establishment of EAEU-Iran cooperation can ensure progress in the development of Armenian-Iranian economic ties”, he said.

As for the cultural cooperation between the two countries, the minister said the exchanges in this field are also quite huge. “A month ago the joint exhibition of Armenia’s History Museum and the Iranian National Museum opened in Tehran”, he said. The Armenian FM noted that during the meeting with the Iranian FM they also touched upon international, regional issues, fight against terrorism and etc.

“I have presented to Mr. Zarif Armenia’s efforts aimed at peacefully settling the Karabakh conflict, and in this context we appreciated Iran’s balanced principled stance on the peaceful settlement based on the international law”, Edward Nalbandian said.