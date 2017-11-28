Armenia to transfer body of soldier to Azerbaijan after discovery

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The body of an Azerbaijani soldier which was discovered outside a military position in the south-eastern section of the Armenian border will be transferred to the Azerbaijani side on November 28, Armenian defense ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.

Earlier on November 23 the defense ministry of Armenia said a body of an Azerbaijani serviceman was found outside a military position on the Armenian state border.

According to intelligence info, the deceased soldier was a company commander, who had fled a base after a criminal incident. Armenia had said it is willing to hand over the body to Azerbaijan with mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross.