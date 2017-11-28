DFA presents concepts for Noah ethnographic district to experts

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Development Foundation of Armenia (DFA) has received concepts for Noah Ethnographic District from four leading companies and presents them to experts for opinions. The electronic versions of all 4 projects, as well as the questioner for opinions are available here: https://bit.ly/2AacYFw . The opinions of ethnographers, architects, tourism specialists and the larger public will be gathered and presented to the investors, after which the winning company will be selected, the DFA told Armenpress.

The American “AECOM” (https://www.aecom.com/about-aecom/), the British “ARUP” (https://www.arup.com/), the Lebanese “ERGA” (https://www.erga.com/) and the American “SWA” (https://www.swagroup.com/) companies, which have 30-60 years of successful experience in tourism destination development all over the world, have submitted their proposals.

The DFA has requested the participants to create concepts which will represent the best of architecture, customs and traditions, cuisine and handicraft of different regions of Armenia.

The CEO of the DFA Armen Avak Avakian noted: “The district that will be constructed in Yerevan within the scope of this investment project will increase Armenia’s tourism diversity and attractiveness. As per business logic of the project, after getting acquainted with the culture and architecture of Gyumri or Lori, for instance, the tourists will become more eager to visit the regions and explore more.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the DFA Karen Karapetyan announced about the construction of the district which, based on preliminary calculations, will bring around 150mln USD investment to Armenia.

After the selection of the best project, the winner will develop the master plan of the district by February. The construction is expected to start in spring.