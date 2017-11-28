Iran highly appreciates political and economic relations with Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Islamic Republic of Iran has very good relations with neighbor states, and in particular, has a high-level cooperation with Armenia, Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said during a joint press conference with Armenian counterpart Edward Nalbandian in Yerevan, reports Armenpress.

“The political and economic relations of the last years have been on the high level, and I also should mention the participation in the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Doctor Rouhani and the visit of the Armenian Prime Minister to Iran which are very important for bilateral relations. Quite a good opportunity is provided for the development of economic relations between the two countries. Today I have been accompanied by representatives of the economic field and businessmen: they are in Armenia. Within the frames of the cooperation with Armenia, the key fields are energy and transit, as well as nature protection. We also attach a great importance to the cooperation in the fields of science and technologies. We are grateful to Armenia for the assistance in international platforms. We work jointly to maintain peace and stability in this region. I am happy for the success we have recorded in all spheres of bilateral ties”, the Iranian FM said, expressing gratitude to the Armenian people and leadership for the condolence letters sent over the recent earthquake in Iran.