Armenian-Russian relations bear a truly allied nature, says Vice Speaker Sharmazanov

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. While on a visit in St. Petersburg Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov on November 27 met with Chairman of the Legislative Assembly of St. Petersburg Vyacheslav Makarov, press service of the Parliament told Armenpress.

During the meeting the sides highlighted the Armenian-Russian allied relations and expressed readiness to actively take part in the process of further strengthening the bilateral ties.

“The Armenian-Russian relations develop at all directions and bear a truly allied nature”, Sharmazanov said.

He thanked Vyacheslav Makarov for assisting to organize the commemoration events dedicated to the 130th death anniversary of prominent Armenian Mikhail Loris-Melikov, adding that this is one more chance to highlight Armenians’ significant contribution in the public-political and cultural life of Russia and St. Petersburg in particular.

At the end of the meeting Vice Speaker Sharmazanov invited Vyacheslav Makarov to visit Armenia in December on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Armenian-Russian diplomatic ties and the 20th anniversary of the Armenian-Russian allied agreement.