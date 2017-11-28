Great white shark attacks Armenian man in California’s Monterey Bay

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. A great white shark has attacked a 25 year old Armenian, Grigor Azatian, when the latter was swimming in the Monterey Bay in California, US, Daily News reports.

The 25 year old’s father, Armen Azatian, heard his son’s scream and realized something horrible has happened.

“It was like lightning struck my head and it was cracking,” Armen Azatian of Northridge said, as he recalled the attack and its aftermath on Sunday while his son underwent a second surgery to repair his badly damaged leg, Daily News reported.

“It was horrifying; his muscles were torn apart,” said Azatian, a psychiatrist who worked for a year as a surgery intern but had never seen anything as gruesome.

“I didn’t have that luxury to panic, to scream and be emotional,” he said. “I had to concentrate and do everything possible to help my son.”

While his dad went off in search of prey, Grigor took photos with an underwater camera, then dove in again with his spear. It was then he saw the great white — and, he told his dad, the shark saw him and appeared to swim away.

Grigor surfaced to warn his father of the shark, and while he scanned the water waiting for his dad to surface, the shark returned from behind and attacked.

Grigor Azatian, a UC-Irvine grad and computer science student, is expected to recover, although the extent of lasting damage to his leg is still uncertain.

Since his early teens, Grigor Azatian has been spearfishing with his dad, who taught him and his younger brother to swim at age 2. Dad and sons spearfish three or four weekends a month, mostly in Southern California, but also visit Monterey several times a year.

Grigor underwent two surgeries, but will be operated on once more in the future.