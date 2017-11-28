Ex military commander Samvel Babayan sentenced to 6 years for arms trafficking
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The final court hearing of former military commander Samvel Babayan took place November 28 in a Yerevan Court.
Babayan was sentenced to 6 years imprisonment.
Other defendants in the case were sentenced to 2 years, and another one for 2 years and 6 months.
Three others will be paroled.
Babayan was accused in organizing the illegal acquisition and possession of a shoulder launcher IGLA type missile system, along with several other co-conspirators.
Four others were accused for assisting in the crime.
