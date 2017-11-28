Trump, Macron discuss Syria during phone talk

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed the necessity of the political settlement of the Syrian crisis during a phone conversation, The White House said in a statement, TASS reports.

“The presidents agreed on the importance of the United Nations-based Geneva Process as the only legitimate forum for achieving a political solution in Syria. The leaders also stressed the need to confront and reverse Iran’s destabilizing activities in Syria. Finally, President Trump and President Macron agreed on the need for all nations to impose and maintain maximum pressure on the North Korean regime to denuclearize”, the statement says.