LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-11-17

LONDON, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 27 November:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.19% to $2124.00, copper price down by 1.14% to $6920.00, lead price down by 0.80% to $2467.00, nickel price down by 3.84% to $11655.00, tin price down by 0.33% to $19475.00, zinc price down by 1.85% to $3187.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 1.59% to $64000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.