Armenia re-elected to UNESCO committee for protection of cultural values during armed conflicts

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The 7th meeting of the member states of the 1999 2nd Protocol of the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict began on November 27 in the UNESCO HQ in Paris.

Elections of members of the committee on Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict was held on the sidelines of the meeting, the foreign ministry told ARMENPRESS.

10 countries nominated their candidacies for 6 vacant positions. The following countries were elected – Italy, 48 votes, Armenia 44 votes, Cambodia, 43 votes, Japan, 42 voted, El Salvador, 39 votes, Egypt 32 votes. Armenia was re-elected for 2017-2021.

Armenia was first elected as member of the committee in 2013.