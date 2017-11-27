Patience, diligent work and European mentality – Switalski’s wishes to Armenians on the path to visa liberalization

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. . Head of the EU delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski thinks that visa liberalization can become possible after the Armenian side does a huge and diligent work. In an interview with reporters he noted that there are a number of preconditions that must be met – they refer to legal, administrative, as well as institutional regulations.

“The experience of your neighbor shows that huge work is necessary for that. Personally I believe on the possibility of free travelling in Europe, and that that day will come for Armenians as well. Therefore, I wish you patience, diligent work and European mentality”, ARMENPRESS reports Piotr Switalski saying.

Answering the question about the time necessary for the fulfillment of the process, the EU Ambassador to Armenia said, “I am not a prophet, but I think it’s a good idea that the visa liberalization dialogue has been included in the agenda of the key results of 2020. Anyway, there is no precise date”. To his conviction, if all the necessary conditions are met, all the elements are present and the EU member states are sure that time has come for Armenia, the process will not be prolonged for artificial reasons. “Definitely, any delay or prolongation does not stem from our interests”, Ambassador Switalski concluded.