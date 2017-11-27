President Sargsyan receives representatives of United Russia party – Russia supports Armenia’s policy of “and-and”

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received on November 27 the delegation of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly comprised of members of the ruling party of Russia “United Russia”.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, welcoming the guests and stressing that cooperation between Armenia and Russia can be righteously assessed at strategic and allied, the President of the Republic documented with satisfaction that regular active political dialogue, high level of foreign policy coordination, effective work on international platforms, very good cooperation in economic, defense, military-technical, as well as humanitarian spheres are characteristic of the bilateral relations.

According to the President, close cooperation not only on the level of the executive, but also legislative bodies is the basis of such good relations. President Sargsyan attached great importance to inter-parliamentary cooperation under the light of Armenia’s passing to parliamentary governance following the constitutional changes.

Serzh Sargsyan also highlighted the close cooperation between the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) and United Russia Party as an important component of Armenian-Russian multilayered partnership.

The interlocutors shared the opinion that inter-party relations have significant contribution to the development of interstate and inter-parliamentary relations, as well as relations between the two friendly peoples. They also spoke with satisfaction about the developing cooperation between the youth organizations of the RPA and the United Russia.

The head of the delegation, member of the State Duma and Deputy Secretary General of the United Russia party Sergei Zheleznyak mentioned that the rather prudent and well-pondered policy led by Armenia allows it to maximally utilize its development potential.

He stressed that the ruling party of the RF supports “and-and”, but not “or-or” policy of developing relations and cooperation. Armenia develops its relations with Russia and the EU in the framework of this logic, therefore, according to Sergei Zheleznyak, all the positions that are not in line with the mentioned position do not reflect official stance of the RF.