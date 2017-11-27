Piotr Switalski assesses EU-Armenia agreement most ambitious and substantiated among documents with EAEU member states

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed between Armenia and the EU takes into account all the commitments and obligations Armenia has assumed as member of other cooperation formats, ARMENPRESS reports head of the EU delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski announced, adding that this agreement is ambitious and future oriented. “This agreement was signed taking into account the existence of another integration system. Though we have cooperation and partnership agreements with other EAEU member states, for example PCA + (Partnership and Cooperation Agreement) with Kazakhstan, but the agreement with Armenia is more ambitious and substantiated”, Switalski emphasized. According to the official, the European Union takes into account Armenia’s obligations in front of other institutions, but the synchronization of the new agreement with other agreements is within the jurisdiction of Armenia.

Answering the question about the benefits of the EU from signing such an agreement with Armenia, Switalski noted, “It’s not a secret that it’s part of our strategy to establish a stable and friendly neighborhood, helping societies to develop properly and sufficiently. Therefore, this agreement is part of a broader and more inclusive strategy. It pursues a goal of establishing safe and friendly environment”.

According to the EU official, though this is not an Association, or Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement, but it takes into account the aspirations of the partners. Switalski also added that the EU does not wish to draw dividing lines, but to establish bridges. “As for Armenia, the understanding of a bridge is very logical and Armenia has many advantages and assets to realize that”, the head of the EU delegation to Armenia said, referring to the question if Armenia can become a bridge between the EU and the Eurasian Economic Union.

Piotr Switalski did not wish to talk about failures, noting that he is optimistic in terms of successful implementation of the upcoming processes. “I do not think it is the right thing to talk now about sanctions or failures, I am optimistic that this agreement will give new quality to our relations”, he said.

Armenia and EU signed the CEPA on November 24 in Brussels in the presence of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan and President of the European Council Donald Tusk. The document was signed by Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.