Asian Stocks - 27-11-17
TOKYO, 27 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 27 November:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.24% to 22495.99 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.22% to 1776.73 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.94% to 3322.23 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.60% to 29686.19 points.
