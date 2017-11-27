President Sargsyan sends condolence letter to Georgian counterpart
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on November 27 sent a letter of condolences to Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili on the fire in the Leogrand Hotel in Batumi which claimed dozens of casualties and injuries, press service of the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
President Sargsyan extended condolences to his Georgian counterpart, the good people of Georgia, the relatives and friends of the victims, and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.
