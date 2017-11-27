We must together fight against Turkish denialism and attempts of glorifying fascism – Sharmazanov

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Parliament Vice Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov held a meeting with acting Secretary General of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly Sergey Antufyev on the sidelines of his visit to St. Petersburg.

Armenia’s permanent representative to the CIS IPA Hayk Chilingaryan was also present at the meeting.

Sharmazanov highlighted the role of the CIS and its parliamentary component and added that the Armenian parliamentarians are active in both the works of the assembly and the committees.

Mentioning that this year marked the 25th anniversary of the CIS IPA establishment, Sharmazanov mentioned that the assembly played a great role in the peaceful settlement of regional conflicts also.

Mentioning that next year will mark the 70th anniversary of adoption of the UN General Assembly’s Convention on Preventing and Punishing the Crime of Genocide, Sharmazanov highlighted the condemnation of the Armenian Genocide, and overall the occurrence of genocide, by CIS IPA parliamentarians.

“Only through condemnation can we prevent new crimes against humanity. Here, it is appropriate to remember a quote of Hitler, “Who, after all, today remembers the annihilation of Armenians”. I am sure that we must condemn both Turkish denialism and attempts of glorifying fascism”, he said.