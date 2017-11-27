EU deal doesn’t contain single element imposing anything upon Armenia – Ambassador Switalski

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement defines the EU’s readiness to continue cooperation with Armenia in the energy field, EU Ambassador to Armenia Piotr Switalski told a press conference today.

“The European Union seeks to enhance our assistance to Armenia to develop the green energy field, liberalize the energy market, and also to make the prices of energy resources more affordable for ordinary citizens”, he said.

Switalski said he supports the statements of Armenian officials who said “that the agreement doesn’t contain a single element which would impose something upon Armenia”.

According to him, the EU is assisting Armenia for a long time in ensuring the safe operation of the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant and they are ready to seek solutions to design the next step regarding the operation of the plant.

“True, every reactor has the moment of expiry, certainly, you can extend it, do anything, which will technically ensure its safe operation, but in any case it would be necessary to look ahead and plan the next step. The EU is saying we are ready to cooperate to find a proper, effective and affordable solution”, he said.