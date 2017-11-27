Main goal of Armenia’s joining EAEU was creation of preconditions to guarantee long-term development, says senior lawmaker

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Khosrov Harutyunayn – chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on economic affairs, states that in the current global economic environment no country tries to exist alone, reports Armenpress. According to him, even the superpowers try to join mega-economies and, by using the possible results of economic cooperation, form their own competitive national economy.

During the parliamentary hearings on Armenia’s withdrawal from the EAEU initiated by the Yelk faction, Khosrov Harutyunyan said in this context Armenia’s choice was not so big, and the main goal of joining the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) was the creation of preconditions to guarantee the dynamic development in the long-term. “This is the idea. In case of Armenia a competitive national economy firstly means an economy which is able to bring competitive proposal to foreign markets. In case of Armenia there is no other solution. What is the most appropriate economic space for us from affordability perspective? Of course, the Eurasian, and more concretely the Russian one”, he said.

The senior lawmaker added that the Eurasian market doesn’t create guarantees itself so that Armenia will be able to form a competitive economy. “That market just creates guarantees to sell products if they are competitive. In order to have a competitive product we need the latest technological production capacities. These technological opportunities are in the West. Whether to use them or not, of course, yes. To use these opportunities, of course yes, the technologies are less, but the investors need predictability in terms of judiciary and transparency of the business environment. The cooperation with the European Union enables to modernize the organism of our economy”, Harutyunyan said.

He doesn’t agree that everything is good in the Eurasian Economic Union, but he considers normal that there can be shortcomings and problems in the Union since it could not completely solve all issues within the two years of its existence.

Khosrov Harutyunyan is convinced that the membership to the EAEU doesn’t hinder Armenia’s development.