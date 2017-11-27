Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 November

Armenia’s delegation led by defense minister departs for Belarus


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by defense minister Vigen Sargsyan has departed for Minsk on November 27 at the invitation of the defense minister of Belarus, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

On November 30 the defense minister’s delegation will participate in the joint session of the CSTO foreign, defense ministers council and the secretaries of the national security council.



