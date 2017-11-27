German MP welcomes Armenia-European Union deal

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. German Member of Parliament Albert Weiler has welcomed the signing of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the European Union.

“I welcome the successful completion of negotiations between Armenia and the EU, the signing of the cooperation agreement is a big success for Armenia. I am sure that this country will continue reforms in various fields, in accordance with the agreement. In addition, this agreement is a powerful tool for enhancing relations with the EU, intensifying relations between peoples and opening new economic prospects”, the MP said in a statement.

He mentioned that the Eastern Partnership isn’t directed against anyone. Armenia’s example proves that enhancing relations with the EU doesn’t rule out cooperation with Russia: Armenia is also a member of the Eurasian Economic Union.

“Our goal is to strengthen the countries of the region and move forward cooperation among them. I am happy that we were able to achieve another success with Armenia in Eastern Partnership”, he said