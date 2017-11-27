Iranian FM to visit Armenia on November 28
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif will visit Armenia on November 28 at the invitation of Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian, press service of the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.
The Iranian FM will meet with President Serzh Sargsyan.
He will also have a meeting with Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan.
On the same day the Armenian and Iranian foreign ministers will hold talks which will be followed by a joint press conference.
The two ministers will also attend the opening ceremony of the Armenian-Iranian business forum.
