Armenian Ombudsman expresses his readiness in fight against corruption

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The human rights defender plays a role in preventing corruption, Armenia’s Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan said during the ‘Corruption prevention and human rights protection’ conference in Yerevan on November 27, reports Armenpress.

“The human rights defender here has a certain role on taking preventive actions, and this has been also stated by the new legislative changes. In addition, the anti-corruption commission will launch next year and the human rights defender has his contribution in the formation of that commission”, Tatoyan said.

According to him, the Ombudsman always takes steps to solve the anti-corruption issues.

“All these are being done by the joint efforts with our partners since it’s difficult to expect results in this field without a joint work”, Arman Tatoyan said.