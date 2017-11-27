Armenia-EU agreement has no magic stick, but tangible improvements are expected - Ambassador Świtalski

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The EU Delegation to Armenia is ready to do everything to ensure the implementation of actions deriving from the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of the Delegation, told reporters, Armenpress reports.

“I and our partners of the Delegation are ready to do the utmost for the implementation of the agreement. This agreement opens new opportunities and doors, but the most important is to benefit through ensuring its implementation. For that purpose each of us are committed to fulfilling the provisions of the agreement”, the EU Ambassador said.

He added that they are going to intensify their efforts for Armenia’s development so that the importance of the agreement will become visible and recognizable for ordinary citizens. “The agreement doesn’t have any magic stick which will change everything within a night. But it will bring tangible improvements from the point of view of an ordinary citizen”, Ambassador Piotr Świtalski said.

According to him, thanks to the Armenian-European joint efforts the agreement can serve as a tool for further protection of rights of ordinary citizens, as well as in terms of strengthening the proper management concept. He stated that the implementation of agreement can also bring economic benefits.

Armenia and EU signed the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) on November 24 in Brussels in the presence of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan and President of the European Council Donald Tusk. The document was signed by Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.