GRECO Executive Secretary welcomes Armenia’s steps to prevent corruption

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) of the Council of Europe welcomes Armenia’s steps aimed at preventing corruption, GRECO Executive Secretary Gianluca Esposito said during a conference in Yerevan titled ‘Corruption prevention and human rights’, reports Armenpress.

Gianluca Esposito said the polls conducted in 49 states show that the countries are inclined to underestimate the corruption prevention institute.

“Very often, when people are talking about corruption, they link its fight with imprisoning people. It’s first of all necessary to be assured so that the corruption crimes will not materialized in further stages. I want to highlight that the pressure on corruption and its prevention are equally important”, GRECO Executive Secretary said.

He said 49 states face problems in connection with the application of the law.

“The research conducted in 49 states shows that all countries are making efforts to make their laws in accordance with the international anti-corruption norms, but it’s necessary to concentrate on the application of laws”, Gianluca Esposito said.