Armenia-EU new agreement provides broad opportunities which should be used – political scientist

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The new agreement signed between the European Union and Armenia on November 24 is an opportunity which must be used, political scientist, director of the Caucasus Institute Alexander Iskandaryan told a press conference in Armenpress.

“Before the signing of the agreement, I was talking about is importance and possibility: this took place, the agreement was signed. Now it is necessary to talk about the fact that the agreement enables to reach certain achievements in different spheres, like business management, trade, improvement of legislation, and, of course, the visa procedures also are directly linked with this. These opportunities exist, the agreement, of course, is a serious document, but it’s not just a desire or memorandum, it’s a circle of certain obligations for the two sides: they must be implemented, and on the way of implementing them a respective assistance will be provided. In other words, it gives quite broad opportunities”, he said.

Commenting on the part of the agreement relating to the Karabakh conflict, the political scientist said the important thing is how it was signed. “Actually, the intrigue, in particular regarding the declaration, was maintained until the last days, and it was signed in a more or less ideal way for Armenia. The fact how it was signed shows the attitude of the international community towards Armenia, on the one hand, and Azerbaijan, on the other hand. And contrary to media reports on the success of Azerbaijani propaganda, we witness an obvious deterioration of attitude towards Azerbaijan and improvement towards Armenia”, the political scientist said.

He stated that one thing is important to remember that this agreement cannot directly affect the processes over the Karabakh conflict.

“It was stated that the OSCE Minsk Group continues dealing with this issue and how, we all know. But there is no need to say that the agreement is directly linked with the Karabakh conflict”, Alexander Iskandaryan said.

Armenia and EU signed the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) on November 24 in Brussels in the presence of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan and President of the European Council Donald Tusk. The document was signed by Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.