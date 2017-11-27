EEU membership in interests and foreign policy agenda of Armenia – MP Ashotyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The membership to the Eurasian Economic Union stems from Armenia’s interests and foreign policy agenda, HHK lawmaker, chairman of the parliamentary foreign relations committee Armen Ashotyan said during hearings on the opposition’s initiative on withdrawing from the union.

“Any accession to any supranational structure brings commitments, you can call it limitation of sovereignty, substitution or whatever you like. EU member states have reserved greater sovereign rights to Brussels, than in the Eurasian Economic Union, and it is normal, that any state, by accessing to any supranational structure, assumes certain obligations”, he said.

Armen Ashotyan said that those who want Armenia to withdraw from the EEU justify their stance by three factors – economic, political and military-technical. “The mention that not always do EEU member states have pro-Armenian stances. Indeed, not always, for example Belarus, Kazakhstan, but let’s remember that the EEU has been created at the initiative of Russia, around the Russian economy, and remember, that one of the actors in the NK conflict settlement is Russia, as a Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the constructive conduct of this country doesn’t cause doubts to anyone. I will only remind the latest visit of Russia’s foreign minister to both Baku and Yerevan. Russia plays and will play an important key role in this matter”, he said.

He reminded that any association process requires institutional establishment – the EU is still in the process of establishing its institutions.