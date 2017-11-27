Armenia to witness new qualitative changes by the signing of new agreement with EU – Ambassador Świtalski

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The signing of EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) will bring new qualitative changes in Armenia in fight against corruption, Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, said during a conference titled ‘Corruption prevention and human rights protection’ on November 27, reports Armenpress.

“Over the past months Armenia has taken a number of key steps in fight against corruption, legislative field, as well as respective measures aimed at improving the judiciary. All these are the best examples of initiatives and new steps taken by Armenia. The European Union welcomes Armenia’s such steps”, Piotr Świtalski said.

According to the EU Ambassador, Armenia enters a new era where all legislative and judicial reforms will be checked and tested in practice. “We are going to feel the qualitative changes in Armenia in these spheres. The EU sees a great assistance in the signing of the EU-Armenia agreement. All concerned individuals, the Armenian government, the public will be able to witness the new qualitative changes in the fight against corruption”, he said.

The European Union and the Council of Europe assist Armenia in the anti-corruption fight, and quite an extensive program has been implemented on reforms in the justice ministry and the judiciary.

“In addition, judges from the EU member states and other legal specialists participated in the respective projects, e-justice sphere, strengthening the justice and other directions. We are committed to continue the cooperation and, at the moment already considering the newly signed agreement as a base, we, of course, hope that we will maintain the close cooperation with all our partners, such as the justice ministry, the human rights defender and other structures”, the EU Ambassador said.

Armenia and EU signed the CEPA on November 24 in Brussels in the presence of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan and President of the European Council Donald Tusk. The document was signed by Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.