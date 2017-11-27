Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 November

Artsakh President receives chief military inspector of Armenia’s President


STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on November 27 received chief military inspector of the President of the Republic of Armenia colonel-general Mikael Harutyunyan, press service of the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Issues related to the army building and cooperation between the two Armenian states in this sphere were discussed during the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Artsakh defense minister Levon Mnatsakanyan.



