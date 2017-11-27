Armenia will continue deepening its participation in CSTO and EAEU – Vice Speaker Sharmazanov

ST. PETERSBURG, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia serves exclusively its state and national interests while conducting a foreign policy, Vice Speaker of the Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov said at Armenia’s representation in the CIS IPA, in response to the question of Armenpress correspondent in St. Petersburg over Armenia’s membership to the CSTO and EAEU and signing of the agreement with the EU.

“Armenia carries out a foreign policy taking into account its state and national interests and exclusively serves these interests. The agreement with the European Union will enable to continue the democratic reforms. At the moment parliamentary hearings on withdrawal from the EAEU are being held in Yerevan. I want to state that this agenda is artificial. I think we do not need to suspend, but to intensify and deepen our participation in the EAEU. Armenia will continue deepening its participation in the CSTO and EAEU”, Sharmazanov said.

The agreement on Armenia’s joining the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) was signed on October 10, 2014 and came into force on January 2, 2015.

Armenia and the European Union signed the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership agreement on November 24 in Brussels.