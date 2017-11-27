Armenian FM assumes chairmanship of International Organization of La Francophonie ministerial conference

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. During the ongoing ministerial conference of the International Organization of La Francophonie in Paris, Armenia’s FM Edward Nalbandian assumed the chairmanship of the foreign ministerial conference of the organization.

The ceremony of transfer of the chairmanship took place at the end of the conference, when Madagascar’s FM Eri Rabary Njaka conveyed the chairmanship to his Armenian counterpart.

The Armenian FM later delivered remarks at the event.

The Armenian foreign minister later held a joint press conference with Eri Rabary Njaka, La Francophonie Secretary General Michaëlle Jean and Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne – France’s state minister for Europe and Francophonie Affairs.