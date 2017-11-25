Cooperation with EU will allow Armenia to preserve “Armenian cognac” denomination for another 25 years – RBK

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Russian RBK economy-oriented website has referred to the fact that according to Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement Armenian companies producing cognac can export drinks to the EU under the name “Armenian cognac”.

ARMENPRESS reports RBK has citied the section of the agreement that says that “cognac” is a French protected geographical indication and the agreement with Armenia assumes that the Armenian producers will be able to preserve the name “cognac” during the coming 25 years and export it under the same conditions as it is now.

RBK also informed that the EU will allocate Armenia with technical and financial support so as the Armenian producers are able to gradually abandon the name “cognac” and pass to “brandy”.

“The EU will increase financial assistance to Armenia and will provide 160 million Euro during 2017-2020”, RBK quoted from the agreement.