Senior Armenian lawmaker highlights new Armenia-EU agreement from the perspective of NNK conflict settlement

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement solves a key issue in terms of Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs Gagik Minasyan told the reporters.

“The section referring to Nagorno Karabakh in the agreement with the EU clearly states that they support the Minsk process led by the Co-chairs, they say that the conflict should be settled based on the 3 fundamental accords of Helsinki Final Act, which are non use or threat to use force, territorial integrity and right of people to self-determination. It’s also recorded here that they take the UN Charter as basis”, ARMENPRESS reports the MP saying.

According to Minasyan, reference to the UN Charter is important since that document records that self-determination of nations is a goal, while territorial integrity – just a means. This, according to the lawmaker, affirms the approaches of Armenia and the international community towards the NK conflict settlement, something that Azerbaijan dismisses by all means.

The MP added that the Azerbaijani authorities have poisoned their own public by the ideas that they can be guided by only one principle, while independent brokers, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have emphasized that the settlement can be reached only by applying the package of the principles, but not based only on one of them. “Azerbaijanis cannot understand that the entire world sees the settlement of the conflict by the combination of the tree principles”, Gagik Minasyan said.

According to Minasyan, the agreements reached in St. Petersburg and Vienna, peace strengthening and ceasefire preservation have been reaffirmed in the two documents signed yesterday, the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement and the Declaration adopted during the Eastern Partnership summit.

“We had the fear that the Azerbaijani lobbying could create a situation where we would have to sign that document with reservations, but by the efforts of the foreign ministry of Armenia and personally the President of Armenia it was possible to submit and ratify that document with a content that gives no chances to Azerbaijan”, Gagik Minasyan said.