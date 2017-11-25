According to preliminary diagnosis contractual soldier in Vanadzor died from heart attack

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. According to preliminary diagnosis the contractual soldier from the regiment of Vanadzor Garnik Petrosyan dies from heart attack. ARMENPRESS was informed from the investigative department that Garnik Petrosyan went to the medical center of the regiment at 09:30 on November 24 complaining about some problems in the area of the chest.

Garnik Petrosyan was sent to Vanadzor military hospital, but died on the way to the hospital.