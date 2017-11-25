Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 November

Relatively calm situation preserved on NK contact line passing week


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The situation on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line remained relatively calm in the period of November 19-25, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh.

In the mentioned period the Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire regime mainly from firearms weapons, but also used a 60mm mortar (1 projectile) in the northern section of the contact line.

Defense Army front line units refrained from retaliatory measures.


Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration