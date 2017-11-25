Relatively calm situation preserved on NK contact line passing week

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The situation on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line remained relatively calm in the period of November 19-25, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh.

In the mentioned period the Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire regime mainly from firearms weapons, but also used a 60mm mortar (1 projectile) in the northern section of the contact line.

Defense Army front line units refrained from retaliatory measures.